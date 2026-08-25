Chinese private space firm delivers first complete satellite export to Southeast Asia

The Lingzhi-09 Thailand CubeSat, developed by Chinese commercial space company GalaxySpace Photo: Courtesy of GalaxySpace

Chinese commercial space company GalaxySpace on Tuesday completed the development, launch, and on-orbit delivery of a complete satellite for Thailand's Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA). It marks the first time that a Chinese commercial space company has done so for a Southeast Asia country, demonstrating that Chinese private firms are now capable of providing overseas customers with integrated solutions covering satellite delivery, operations, and professional training, industry insiders said.At 11:21 am on Tuesday, a Long March-6C carrier rocket lifted off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in North China's Shanxi Province, successfully sending seven satellites into their preset orbits. Among them, three of the satellites are developed by GalaxySpace, including the Lingzhi-09 Thailand CubeSat.The Lingzhi-09 Thailand CubeSat is delivered to GISTDA, who is responsible for implementing Thailand's space technology and geo-informatics programs, and has led the development of the Thailand Earth Observation Satellite program.The satellite is designed to collect remote sensing data for applications in land management, agriculture, and environmental monitoring. It will also support education and training at Thai universities in areas including satellite design and development, telemetry, tracking and control, and remote sensing applications, GalaxySpace said in a statement sent to the Global Times on Tuesday. It is also the first time the company exported a complete satellite and ground system in a Belt and Road Initiative partner country."In the satellite internet sector, Thailand has developed a certain level of industrial awareness and market readiness. With a clear demand and an emerging industrial ecosystem, the country is regarded as one of Southeast Asia's most promising space markets," a spokesperson of GalaxySpace told the Global Times, noting that Thailand is the company's first overseas expansion stop.He added that as the company expands international cooperation, the successful delivery and launch of the Lingzhi-09 Thailand CubeSat marks an important milestone in the coordinated development of the space industries of China and Thailand.With regards to the project, GalaxySpace provided GISTDA with an integrated solution covering the satellite, ground system, and capacity building. The Chinese company has organized several intensive training programs in China for members of the Thai team and later dispatched specialists to Thailand to provide on-site instruction.As commercial space remains an emerging industry, complete satellite export projects led directly by private Chinese companies have previously been rare, yet the sector is developing at a markedly faster pace.In 2024, Oman's first artificial satellite OL-1 was successfully launched. Chinese private space company Star Vision led and implemented the satellite export project, marking the overseas delivery of China's first commercial satellite and ground system solution. Also, GalaxySpace successfully conducted communication tests in Thailand based on its Mini Spider, China's first low Earth orbit broadband communication test constellation, in 2024.