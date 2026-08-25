Intl engineers training in Nanjing boosts BRI infrastructure cooperation

The 2026 Engineers' Engineering Capacity Building Program for transportation infrastructure concluded its six-day session in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province. Held from August 14 to 19, the event was hosted by the Chinese Society of Engineers and organized by local and university institutions, bringing together over 60 engineering professionals from China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Kazakhstan and other countries and regions.



Focusing on smart infrastructure innovation and international standard integration under the theme of "Smart Mobility · Infrastructure Future", the session provided a solid platform for Belt and Road technical exchange and cross-border connectivity cooperation.



The training integrated academic lectures, laboratory inspections and interactive seminars. Industry experts shared the latest progress in innovative infrastructure materials, including new energy cement-based materials, high-durability tunnel concrete and low-carbon energy-saving concrete. All presentations combined solid theoretical research with practical engineering experience and sparked extensive discussions on material adaptability and construction optimization among international participants.



International engineers spoke highly of China's technological achievements in modern infrastructure. Many Malaysian participants expressed admiration for China's continuous innovation in new energy and structural materials, noting that such advanced technologies are highly applicable to infrastructure upgrading in their home countries. Kazakh engineers also said the program offered them unprecedented direct access to China's mature infrastructure development systems and intelligent construction concepts.



Mixed-group discussions enabled overseas professionals to exchange practical solutions for local engineering challenges. They widely agreed that China's rich experience in large-scale and complex infrastructure projects offers valuable references for global engineering practice.



Field visits further enriched participants' learning experience. At Southeast University's transport laboratories, international engineers observed intelligent traffic simulation systems and smart transportation research achievements. A visit to the Jiangsu highway dispatch center allowed them to witness the integrated application of digital technology and artificial intelligence in modern road network management, greatly deepening their understanding of China's smart infrastructure development.



The program also included cultural experience activities to enhance cross-cultural communication. Exposure to traditional urban construction and bridge culture helped engineers recognize the value of cultural communication in promoting steady and effective international engineering cooperation.



While the training has drawn to a close, it has sown seeds for lasting international collaboration. Tangible outcomes have been achieved shortly after the event. Stable communication channels have been established between Chinese and international engineering institutions, and preliminary business cooperation has been launched between overseas participants and local Chinese engineering enterprises. These professional bonds are expected to continue to expand under the Belt and Road Initiative, poised to deliver real-world results in future infrastructure projects.





