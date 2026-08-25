Chinese humanoid robot Tiangong breaks 100m record again with 8.86-second sprint at World Humanoid Robot Games

Chinese Tiangong humanoid robot competes in the 100-meter semifinal at the 2nd World Humanoid Robot Games on Tuesday. It set a new record with a time of 8.86 seconds, breaking its previous mark of 9.39 seconds. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

A new record was set again on Tuesday at the 2nd World Humanoid Robot Games, as the Tiangong humanoid robot clocked 8.86 seconds in the first group of the large-size 100-meter semifinal, surpassing its previous record of 9.39 seconds set during the opening ceremony.The robot, developed by Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center, completed the 100-meter sprint in 8.86 seconds before crashing into a blue wall, falling to the ground and emitting sparks.The previous men's 100-meter world record was 9.58 seconds, set by Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt in 2009.The robot competing in the 100-meter race was Tiangong Ultra, a model designed specifically for track and field events, including sprinting, middle- and long-distance running, relay races and jumping competitions ranging from 100 meters to 1,500 meters, Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center told the Global Times.Tiangong has undergone upgrades in both hardware and algorithms for this year's racing events. The robot features upgraded joints, a lighter structure and a streamlined design to improve high-speed running performance, the center told the Global Times.On the software side, the team optimized motion control and navigation algorithms for different races, while upgrading autonomous navigation from track-line following to map-based positioning, allowing the robot to maintain high-speed running without relying on lane markings, according to the center.The staff member said the competitions serve as a test of robots' limits in mobility and hardware reliability. The technologies developed through racing events could pave the way for future applications such as long-distance inspections, logistics and emergency response in complex 3D environments. Meanwhile, the team aims to balance speed with human-like running posture, stability and aesthetics.