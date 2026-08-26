One Stop Service Expanded to Handle Power Capacity Increase and PV Grid Connection Simultaneously

"We are grateful for the One Stop Service Studio of Xinyang Power Supply Company. The capacity increase and PV grid connection were completed simultaneously, resolving major power consumption challenges for our campus development!" On August 13, Xinyang University and Jijia Construction Engineering Co., Ltd. presented two silk banners to State Grid Xinyang Power Supply Company for its "business expansion + photovoltaic" capacity increase project, expressing sincere gratitude for the efficient and professional power supply services.



To support the green and low carbon development of the campus, Xinyang University launched a power capacity increase renovation project alongside a 520 kW distributed photovoltaic grid connection project. The two projects involved numerous procedural steps and demanding technical requirements. Separate processing would considerably extend the overall project construction cycle. To substantially improve service efficiency, the One Stop Service Studio of State Grid Xinyang Power Supply Company proactively stepped in and leveraged its integrated service strengths. Adopting a one stop working model, the studio seamlessly linked acceptance and inspection for the capacity expansion with photovoltaic grid connection applications, allowing the two processes to proceed in parallel. It coordinated the entire process, including application acceptance, plan development, on-site inspection, power connection and grid connection. This streamlined coordination shortened processing times and spared customers repeated trips between departments. The capacity increase project passed acceptance and obtained power supply smoothly, while the 520 kW photovoltaic grid connection procedure was processed concurrently, facilitating the rapid implementation of the campus green energy initiative.



Since the start of this year, State Grid Xinyang Power Supply Company has delivered simultaneous "business expansion + photovoltaic" services for 16 corporate clients, covering a grid connected capacity of 8 megawatts, reducing the average processing time by five working days. Going forward, the company will continue to expand its One Stop Service offerings and support the high quality development of local enterprises through efficient and convenient power services.





