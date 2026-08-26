Exhibition on Phetchaburi civilization held in Thailand

A bronze exhibit is seen at Phra Nakhon Khiri National Museum in Phetchaburi Province, Thailand, on Aug. 25, 2026. The ongoing special exhibition "Don Yai Thong: The Prologue to Phetchaburi Civilization" at the Phra Nakhon Khiri National Museum in Phetchaburi Province runs from Aug. 24 to 28. The exhibition features important artifacts excavated from the Don Yai Thong archaeological site, including bronze objects, potteries, beads, gold ornaments, and a gold ring inscribed with Brahmi script dating back approximately 1,900 to 2,100 years. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

A woman looks at exhibits at Phra Nakhon Khiri National Museum in Phetchaburi Province, Thailand, on Aug. 25, 2026. The ongoing special exhibition "Don Yai Thong: The Prologue to Phetchaburi Civilization" at the Phra Nakhon Khiri National Museum in Phetchaburi Province runs from Aug. 24 to 28. The exhibition features important artifacts excavated from the Don Yai Thong archaeological site, including bronze objects, potteries, beads, gold ornaments, and a gold ring inscribed with Brahmi script dating back approximately 1,900 to 2,100 years. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

People visit Phra Nakhon Khiri National Museum in Phetchaburi Province, Thailand, on Aug. 25, 2026. The ongoing special exhibition "Don Yai Thong: The Prologue to Phetchaburi Civilization" at the Phra Nakhon Khiri National Museum in Phetchaburi Province runs from Aug. 24 to 28. The exhibition features important artifacts excavated from the Don Yai Thong archaeological site, including bronze objects, potteries, beads, gold ornaments, and a gold ring inscribed with Brahmi script dating back approximately 1,900 to 2,100 years. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

A boy looks at golden ornaments at Phra Nakhon Khiri National Museum in Phetchaburi Province, Thailand, on Aug. 25, 2026. The ongoing special exhibition "Don Yai Thong: The Prologue to Phetchaburi Civilization" at the Phra Nakhon Khiri National Museum in Phetchaburi Province runs from Aug. 24 to 28. The exhibition features important artifacts excavated from the Don Yai Thong archaeological site, including bronze objects, potteries, beads, gold ornaments, and a gold ring inscribed with Brahmi script dating back approximately 1,900 to 2,100 years. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)