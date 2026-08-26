People commemorate birth of Islamic founder Prophet Muhammad in Morocco, Tunisia

People take part in celebrations held ahead of Mawlid al-Nabi, which commemorates birth of the Islamic founder Prophet Muhammad, in Sale, Morocco, Aug. 24, 2026. (Photo by Aissa/Xinhua)

People take part in celebrations held ahead of Mawlid al-Nabi, which commemorates birth of the Islamic founder Prophet Muhammad, in Sale, Morocco, Aug. 24, 2026. (Photo by Aissa/Xinhua)

Artists perform during a celebration for Mawlid al-Nabi, which commemorates birth of the Islamic founder Prophet Muhammad, in Tunis, Tunisia, Aug. 25, 2026. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)

Children perform during a celebration for Mawlid al-Nabi, which commemorates birth of the Islamic founder Prophet Muhammad, in Tunis, Tunisia, Aug. 25, 2026. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)