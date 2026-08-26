Rescue, relief efforts underway in typhoon-hit China's Guangxi

People clean mud after flood in Zhilang Township of Ningming County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 25, 2026. Continuous heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Narra, the 19th typhoon of the year, has swept across Ningming County. As of 12:00 p.m. (Beijing Time) on Tuesday, 22,008 stranded civilians had been transferred with the help of rescue and relief forces. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Workers repair a collapsed highway section in Zhilang Township of Ningming County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 25, 2026. Continuous heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Narra, the 19th typhoon of the year, has swept across Ningming County. As of 12:00 p.m. (Beijing Time) on Tuesday, 22,008 stranded civilians had been transferred with the help of rescue and relief forces. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Workers repair a power facility damaged by flood in Zhilang Township of Ningming County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 25, 2026. Continuous heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Narra, the 19th typhoon of the year, has swept across Ningming County. As of 12:00 p.m. (Beijing Time) on Tuesday, 22,008 stranded civilians had been transferred with the help of rescue and relief forces. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Rescuers transfer stranded residents in Ningming County, Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 25, 2026. Continuous heavy rainfalls caused by Typhoon Narra, the 19th typhoon of the year, have swept many areas in Ningming. Local authorities have fully engaged in rescue and relief efforts. As of 12:00 p.m. (Beijing Time) on Tuesday, 22,008 stranded civilians had been transferred. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)