View of Qiaonan ancient street in Quanzhou, China's Fujian

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the Qiaonan ancient street in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 18, 2026. Qiaonan ancient street in Quanzhou is a historical and cultural block which still preserves traditional Minnan buildings and overseas-Chinese mansions. Minnan literally means "southern Fujian Province." In recent years, local government has promoted the protection and utility of this block by rolling out innovative management mode. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Tourists watch a local opera performance at a theater on the Qiaonan ancient street in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 18, 2026. Qiaonan ancient street in Quanzhou is a historical and cultural block which still preserves traditional Minnan buildings and overseas-Chinese mansions. Minnan literally means "southern Fujian Province." In recent years, local government has promoted the protection and utility of this block by rolling out innovative management mode. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Tourists walk past a museum of "qiaopi", letters and remittances sent home by overseas Chinese, on the Qiaonan ancient street in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 18, 2026. Qiaonan ancient street in Quanzhou is a historical and cultural block which still preserves traditional Minnan buildings and overseas-Chinese mansions. Minnan literally means "southern Fujian Province." In recent years, local government has promoted the protection and utility of this block by rolling out innovative management mode. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An artist performs writing Chinese calligraphy with a marionette at a mansion on the Qiaonan ancient street in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 18, 2026. Qiaonan ancient street in Quanzhou is a historical and cultural block which still preserves traditional Minnan buildings and overseas-Chinese mansions. Minnan literally means "southern Fujian Province." In recent years, local government has promoted the protection and utility of this block by rolling out innovative management mode. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)