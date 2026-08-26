Cuba condemns one-year extension of U.S. sanctions against Cuba

Photo taken on Aug. 25, 2026 shows the Cuban Foreign Ministry building in Havana, capital of Cuba. The Cuban government on Tuesday condemned the United States' decision to extend for another year economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba until September 2027. (Xinhua/Jiang Biao)

Photo taken on Aug. 25, 2026 shows the U.S. Embassy in Cuba in Havana, capital of Cuba, The Cuban government on Tuesday condemned the United States' decision to extend for another year economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba until September 2027. (Xinhua/Jiang Biao)

A vintage car drives past the Anti-Imperialist Platform in front of the U.S. Embassy in Cuba in Havana, capital of Cuba, on Aug. 25, 2026. The Cuban government on Tuesday condemned the United States' decision to extend for another year economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba until September 2027. (Xinhua/Jiang Biao)

Photo taken on Aug. 25, 2026 shows a street in Havana, capital of Cuba. The Cuban government on Tuesday condemned the United States' decision to extend for another year economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba until September 2027. (Xinhua/Jiang Biao)