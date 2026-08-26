Pic story of border police officer in Mazongshan Town of China's Gansu

Li Junjie (2nd R) and colleagues patrol a border crossing in Mazongshan Town of northwest China's Gansu Province, July 15, 2026. Mazongshan Town is the only border town in northwest China's Gansu Province. Gongpoquan border checkpoint stands here along the China-Mongolia border. Li Junjie started working as a border police officer at Gongpoquan border checkpoint at the age of 18, and has spent the past ten years working on the frontier. His daily duties include checkpoint operations, vehicle inspections, border patrols and emergency response. Li has also taken an active role in field training. Based on the border policing tasks, he rehearses emergency response scenarios, breaks down standard duty procedures and shares his experience with younger colleagues to help sharpen their operational skills. (Photo by Ma Xiaowei/Xinhua)

Li Junjie (2nd R) and colleagues patrol along the China-Mongolia border in Mazongshan Town of northwest China's Gansu Province, July 15, 2026. (Photo by Ma Xiaowei/Xinhua)

Li Junjie (2nd R) communicates with a colleague at a training ground of the Gansu General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection in Lanzhou New Area in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Li Junjie (4th L) takes part in a training session at a training ground of the Gansu General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection in Lanzhou New Area in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)