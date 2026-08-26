China's national-honored sand-control villager presents gifts to retired US teacher

Yin Yuzhen (L) presents Ronald Sakolsky with cross-stitch embroidery and shoe insoles in the Maowusu Sandy Land in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 25, 2026. Twenty-six years had passed before Yin Yuzhen, a national-honored sand-control villager in China's Inner Mongolia, finally sat down to have a reunion feast with her American friend Ronald Sakolsky. The story behind the feast began in 1999, when Sakolsky taught English at a school in central China's Henan Province under a teachers' exchange program between the two countries. By then, Yin had spent more than a decade battling desertification that had severely threatened her livelihood, even half burying her house during sandstorms. After watching a television news report featuring Yin's tireless work, he was deeply moved and raised 5,000 U.S. dollars to help Yin in her afforestation efforts against desertification. The saplings bought and planted with that donation have since grown into a forest of more than 50,000 towering trees. As Sakolsky left Yin's home after their reunion in Maowusu Sandy Land on Tuesday, Yin presented him with gifts she had long prepared. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

Ronald Sakolsky (2nd R, front) poses for a group photo with Yin Yuzhen (2nd L, front) and her relatives and friends in the Maowusu Sandy Land in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 25, 2026. Twenty-six years had passed before Yin Yuzhen, a national-honored sand-control villager in China's Inner Mongolia, finally sat down to have a reunion feast with her American friend Ronald Sakolsky. The story behind the feast began in 1999, when Sakolsky taught English at a school in central China's Henan Province under a teachers' exchange program between the two countries. By then, Yin had spent more than a decade battling desertification that had severely threatened her livelihood, even half burying her house during sandstorms. After watching a television news report featuring Yin's tireless work, he was deeply moved and raised 5,000 U.S. dollars to help Yin in her afforestation efforts against desertification. The saplings bought and planted with that donation have since grown into a forest of more than 50,000 towering trees. As Sakolsky left Yin's home after their reunion in Maowusu Sandy Land on Tuesday, Yin presented him with gifts she had long prepared. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)