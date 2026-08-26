Tourists flock to Huangling Village in east China to view traditional autumn harvest display

This photo taken on Aug. 25, 2026 shows a view of Huangling Village in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province. As early autumn sets in, villagers in Huangling spread harvested crops on bamboo trays to dry. Colorful drying trays form a striking contrast against Hui-style houses with white walls and black tiles, drawing crowds of tourists. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

A tourist poses for a photo at Huangling Village in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Aug. 25, 2026. As early autumn sets in, villagers in Huangling spread harvested crops on bamboo trays to dry. Colorful drying trays form a striking contrast against Hui-style houses with white walls and black tiles, drawing crowds of tourists. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

A tourist takes a selfie at Huangling Village in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Aug. 25, 2026. As early autumn sets in, villagers in Huangling spread harvested crops on bamboo trays to dry. Colorful drying trays form a striking contrast against Hui-style houses with white walls and black tiles, drawing crowds of tourists. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 25, 2026 shows a view of Huangling Village in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province. As early autumn sets in, villagers in Huangling spread harvested crops on bamboo trays to dry. Colorful drying trays form a striking contrast against Hui-style houses with white walls and black tiles, drawing crowds of tourists. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)