In pics: ruins of ancient city of Hierapolis in Türkiye

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 25, 2026 shows the ruins of the ancient city of Hierapolis in Denizli, Türkiye. The ruins of Hierapolis was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1988. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 25, 2026 shows the ruins of the ancient city of Hierapolis in Denizli, Türkiye. The ruins of Hierapolis was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1988. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 25, 2026 shows the ruins of the ancient city of Hierapolis in Denizli, Türkiye. The ruins of Hierapolis was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1988. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 25, 2026 shows the ruins of the ancient city of Hierapolis in Denizli, Türkiye. The ruins of Hierapolis was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1988. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)