Second auto show in a month opens in Nepal, with strong Chinese brand presence

Vehicles are pictured with promotional models at the booth of Chinese automaker Dongfeng during the 18th NADA Auto Show in Kathmandu, Nepal, Aug. 25, 2026. Nepal's 18th NADA Auto Show kicked off here on Tuesday, bringing together more than 50 vehicle brands. Organized by the NADA Automobiles Association of Nepal, the five-day exhibition features around 200 stalls displaying four-wheelers, two-wheelers, auto parts and related services. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

Nepal's 18th NADA Auto Show kicked off here on Tuesday, bringing together more than 50 vehicle brands. This is the second large-scale international auto show held in Nepal this month.Organized by the NADA Automobiles Association of Nepal, the five-day exhibition features around 200 stalls displaying four-wheelers, two-wheelers, auto parts and related services. The show features 23 light passenger vehicle brands, 17 light commercial vehicle brands and 13 two-wheeler brands.Chinese automobile brands have a strong presence at the exhibition, with brands including BYD, Geely, Aion, Great Wall Motors, and Foton showcasing their products.Inaugurating the exhibition, Nepali Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav called for greater promotion of electric vehicles alongside the development of domestic automobile manufacturing."The widespread use of electric vehicles directly helps reduce dependence on fuel imports and thereby contributes to narrowing the country's trade deficit," Yadav said.According to the organizers, the automobile sector contributes around 90 billion Nepali rupees (588.1 million U.S. dollars) in revenue to the state and supports around one million jobs.

A robot of Unitree Robotics is pictured at the 18th NADA Auto Show in Kathmandu, Nepal, Aug. 25, 2026. Nepal's 18th NADA Auto Show kicked off here on Tuesday, bringing together more than 50 vehicle brands. Organized by the NADA Automobiles Association of Nepal, the five-day exhibition features around 200 stalls displaying four-wheelers, two-wheelers, auto parts and related services. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

A vehicle is pictured at the booth of Chinese automaker Dongfeng during the 18th NADA Auto Show in Kathmandu, Nepal, Aug. 25, 2026. Nepal's 18th NADA Auto Show kicked off here on Tuesday, bringing together more than 50 vehicle brands. Organized by the NADA Automobiles Association of Nepal, the five-day exhibition features around 200 stalls displaying four-wheelers, two-wheelers, auto parts and related services. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)