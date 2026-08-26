Second auto show in a month opens in Nepal, with strong Chinese brand presence

Vehicles are pictured with promotional models at the booth of Chinese automaker Dongfeng during the 18th NADA Auto Show in Kathmandu, Nepal, Aug. 25, 2026. Nepal's 18th NADA Auto Show kicked off here on Tuesday, bringing together more than 50 vehicle brands. Organized by the NADA Automobiles Association of Nepal, the five-day exhibition features around 200 stalls displaying four-wheelers, two-wheelers, auto parts and related services. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)Nepal's 18th NADA Auto Show kicked off here on Tuesday, bringing together more than 50 vehicle brands. This is the second large-scale international auto show held in Nepal this month.
A robot of Unitree Robotics is pictured at the 18th NADA Auto Show in Kathmandu, Nepal, Aug. 25, 2026. Nepal's 18th NADA Auto Show kicked off here on Tuesday, bringing together more than 50 vehicle brands. Organized by the NADA Automobiles Association of Nepal, the five-day exhibition features around 200 stalls displaying four-wheelers, two-wheelers, auto parts and related services. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
A vehicle is pictured at the booth of Chinese automaker Dongfeng during the 18th NADA Auto Show in Kathmandu, Nepal, Aug. 25, 2026. Nepal's 18th NADA Auto Show kicked off here on Tuesday, bringing together more than 50 vehicle brands. Organized by the NADA Automobiles Association of Nepal, the five-day exhibition features around 200 stalls displaying four-wheelers, two-wheelers, auto parts and related services. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)