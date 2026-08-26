Iran, Oman discuss phased framework for temporary corridor in Hormuz Strait -- joint statement

This photo, taken on June 20, 2026, shows the Strait of Hormuz near Khasab, a small town in northern Oman. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)

Iran and Oman on Tuesday exchanged views on a phased framework that includes the establishment of a temporary joint shipping corridor in the Strait of Hormuz and an agreement to implement a joint project to demine the waterway, according to a joint statement issued by the two countries' foreign ministries.The statement was issued at the end of a visit by Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi to Tehran, where he met his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry.The statement said the two ministers held "constructive" consultations, which were focused on "the importance that both countries attach to the resumption of safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz while preserving their sovereignty and sovereign rights."According to the statement, the two ministers discussed a phased framework that can serve as a "practical and operable basis for advancing the affairs.""The proposed framework includes the establishment of a temporary joint shipping corridor in the Strait of Hormuz and an agreement to implement a joint project to demine the waterway," it said.The statement added that technical negotiations between the two countries will continue with the aim of agreeing on a permanent shipping corridor, the future administration of the Strait of Hormuz, and a mechanism for information exchange, traffic management, and providing the relevant navigation and security services in the waterway."To this end, both sides highlighted the necessity to hold joint dialogue with the region's countries bordering the Persian Gulf waters," it said.Separately, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Tuesday that Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir did not carry any message or threat from the United States during his Monday visit to Iran.Tasnim cited an informed source close to Iran's negotiating team as saying that Munir's trip was aimed at preparing the ground for negotiations between Tehran and Washington and conveying the Iranian side's conditions and positions to the United States.Iran tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz on Feb. 28, barring safe passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States following their joint strikes on Iranian territory.