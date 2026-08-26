In pics: 2nd World Humanoid Robot Games

The robot of PKU-BAAI Team competes during the table tennis of the 2nd World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

The robot (2nd R) of Tsinghua Vulcan Team competes during the football 5v5 - Large Robot Group match of the 2nd World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Robots compete during the 100m-Small Group heats of the 2nd World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Robots compete during the 100m - Large Group of the 2nd World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)