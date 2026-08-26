Raise a glass and celebrate a green journey

The 21st Taicang Rothenburg Beer Carnival successfully concluded on the evening of August 22. As an annual Chinese-German cultural event in Taicang, known as the "Hometown of German Enterprises," this year's beer festival attracted numerous citizens and tourists from home and abroad. The State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company assembled a dedicated power supply team that was stationed on-site throughout the event, ensuring a robust power supply guarantee. Simultaneously, the company partnered with the Suzhou Carbon Income Center to enhance low-carbon services, contributing to the beer festival achieving carbon neutrality for the second consecutive year.



As a nationally renowned "Hometown of German Enterprises," Taicang is home to over 560 German-invested enterprises. Since its inception 21 years ago, the beer festival has become a golden symbol of Taicang's cultural exchange with Germany. This year's beer festival, with its long duration, large number of participants, and concentrated power load, placed high demands on power supply reliability and service capabilities.



To ensure a safe and stable power supply, the local power company's power supply team conducted a week-long inspection of the power distribution lines and electrical facilities at market stalls involved in the event, focusing on temperature and current measurements of high-power loads. During the event, a dedicated power supply team was established, implementing a dual-track mechanism of "fixed-point duty + dynamic inspection" to monitor equipment operation status in real time, and emergency generators were deployed to the site in advance and placed on standby.



Another highlight of this year's beer festival was that, thanks to the joint services of Suzhou Power Supply Company and Suzhou Carbon Income Center, the entire event achieved carbon neutrality for the second consecutive year. On-site, visitors were encouraged to choose public transportation and new energy shuttle buses for green travel; LED energy-saving lighting was prioritized throughout the event to reduce energy consumption at the source. It is estimated that compared to traditional event formats, this event reduced carbon emissions by 20 percent or more.



During the event, the carbon-neutral beer—Gan Beer Craft Beer—launched by Suzhou Carbon Income Center in conjunction with Jiangxi Gan Beer Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd., made its debut at the market. This carbon-neutral beer strictly adheres to the two internationally recognized standards, ISO 14067 and ISO 14068, comprehensively covering greenhouse gas accounting across the entire chain from malt cultivation, factory production, packaging and transportation to the market. Calculations show that the carbon footprint per liter of beer is 3.1372 kg of CO2 equivalent. The 13,630 liters produced in this batch correspond to 43 tons of residual CO2 equivalent emissions, all of which are fully offset by compliant photovoltaic emission reductions. The entire carbon neutrality process has been independently verified by the British Standards Institution (BSI), with the certification recognized globally, paving a standardized path for low-carbon development in the agricultural, forestry, and brewing industries, and allowing citizens and tourists to directly experience the value of green consumption while enjoying their beer.

