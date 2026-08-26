Russia set to unveil eco-friendly engine for ultralight space launches

The NK-3 engine for the Voronezh ultra-light carrier rocket will be displayed for the first time at the Technoprom forum in Novosibirsk, which opens on August 26, the press service of Russian state corporation Rostec said.



The United Engine Corporation (UEC), a subsidiary of Rostec, will unveil a full-scale mock‑up of the NK‑3 engine — Russia's first domestically built engine of its class in the modern era. This project is poised to open up new horizons for small‑satellite launches and for propelling space initiatives forward.



“Our existing experience and technological groundwork will help cut development costs and the final product’s price — a vital condition for competing in the commercial space launch market,” UEC chief designer Pavel Chupin told Sputnik.



Three engine variations are currently under development, all powered by eco-friendly fuel.



12 NK-3 engines will power the first stage, while the second stage will feature a single restartable engine fitted with a high-altitude nozzle.

