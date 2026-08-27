Ningming County in China's Guangxi launches disaster relief in aftermath of Typhoon Narra

Workers repair a road section interrupted by a landslide in Tongmian Town of Ningming County, Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 26, 2026. Continuous heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Narra, the 19th typhoon of the year, has swept across Ningming County. Local authorities have taken every efforts to clear, repair and reinforce the damaged roads and bridges. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 26, 2026 shows rescue vehicles deployed on a bridge removing flood debris in Ningming County, Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Continuous heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Narra, the 19th typhoon of the year, has swept across Ningming County. Local authorities have taken every efforts to clear, repair and reinforce the damaged roads and bridges. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 26, 2026 shows workers repairing a road section interrupted by a landslide in Tongmian Town of Ningming County, Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Continuous heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Narra, the 19th typhoon of the year, has swept across Ningming County. Local authorities have taken every efforts to clear, repair and reinforce the damaged roads and bridges. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Workers repair a road section damaged by flood in Zhilang Township of Ningming County, Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 25, 2026. Continuous heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Narra, the 19th typhoon of the year, has swept across Ningming County. Local authorities have taken every efforts to clear, repair and reinforce the damaged roads and bridges. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)