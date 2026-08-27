College students compete in National Exploration Geophysics Competition in Hubei

Contestants take part in the National Exploration Geophysics Competition for College Students at Yangtze University in Jingzhou City, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 26, 2026. The competition kicked off here on Wednesday, with 148 teams from 32 colleges competing in software development and application. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Contestants take part in the National Exploration Geophysics Competition for College Students at Yangtze University in Jingzhou City, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 26, 2026. The competition kicked off here on Wednesday, with 148 teams from 32 colleges competing in software development and application. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Contestants take part in the National Exploration Geophysics Competition for College Students at Yangtze University in Jingzhou City, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 26, 2026. The competition kicked off here on Wednesday, with 148 teams from 32 colleges competing in software development and application. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Contestants take part in the National Exploration Geophysics Competition for College Students at Yangtze University in Jingzhou City, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 26, 2026. The competition kicked off here on Wednesday, with 148 teams from 32 colleges competing in software development and application. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)