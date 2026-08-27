View of drought-stricken Lake Velence near Gardony, Hungary

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 26, 2026 shows a view of the drought-stricken Lake Velence near Gardony, Hungary. Prolonged drought has pushed Lake Velence, one of Hungary's major lakes, to its lowest level on record. By Aug. 26, the water level had fallen to 16 centimeters, exposing the lakebed along several shallow stretches. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 26, 2026 shows a dock of the drought-stricken Lake Velence near Gardony, Hungary. Prolonged drought has pushed Lake Velence, one of Hungary's major lakes, to its lowest level on record. By Aug. 26, the water level had fallen to 16 centimeters, exposing the lakebed along several shallow stretches. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 26, 2026 shows a dock of the drought-stricken Lake Velence near Gardony, Hungary. Prolonged drought has pushed Lake Velence, one of Hungary's major lakes, to its lowest level on record. By Aug. 26, the water level had fallen to 16 centimeters, exposing the lakebed along several shallow stretches. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)