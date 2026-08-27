PHOTO / WORLD
Annual tomato fight held in Spain
By Xinhua Published: Aug 27, 2026 09:26 AM
Revellers are pictured during the annual tomato fight (La Tomatina) in Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Aug. 26, 2026. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

Revellers are pictured during the annual tomato fight (La Tomatina) in Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Aug. 26, 2026. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)


A reveller is pictured during the annual tomato fight (La Tomatina) in Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Aug. 26, 2026. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

A reveller is pictured during the annual tomato fight (La Tomatina) in Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Aug. 26, 2026. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)



A reveller is pictured during the annual tomato fight (La Tomatina) in Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Aug. 26, 2026. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

A reveller is pictured during the annual tomato fight (La Tomatina) in Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Aug. 26, 2026. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)



People participate in the annual tomato fight (La Tomatina) in Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Aug. 26, 2026. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

People participate in the annual tomato fight (La Tomatina) in Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Aug. 26, 2026. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)