Annual tomato fight held in Spain

Revellers are pictured during the annual tomato fight (La Tomatina) in Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Aug. 26, 2026. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

A reveller is pictured during the annual tomato fight (La Tomatina) in Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Aug. 26, 2026. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

A reveller is pictured during the annual tomato fight (La Tomatina) in Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Aug. 26, 2026. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

People participate in the annual tomato fight (La Tomatina) in Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Aug. 26, 2026. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)