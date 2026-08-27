People brave heatwave in Italy

Tourists wait to enter the Roman Forum during a heatwave in Rome, Italy, Aug. 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

People wait to fetch water at a free drinking water point near the Colosseum during a heatwave in Rome, Italy, Aug. 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Tourists wait to enter the Roman Forum as overhead misting fans spray cool water vapour during a heatwave in Rome, Italy, Aug. 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Tourists wait to enter the Roman Forum as overhead misting fans spray cool water vapour during a heatwave in Rome, Italy, Aug. 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)