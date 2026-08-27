In pics: timepieces displayed at Clock Gallery of Jerusalem Museum of Art

Photo taken on Aug. 26, 2026 shows pocket watches displayed at the Clock Gallery of the Jerusalem Museum of Art in Jerusalem. The Clock Gallery of the Jerusalem Museum of Art showcases over 200 rare timepieces from the 18th and 19th centuries, including pocket watches, table clocks, and novelty clocks, highlighting the fusion of precision engineering and fine craftsmanship. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 26, 2026 shows a pocket watch displayed at the Clock Gallery of the Jerusalem Museum of Art in Jerusalem. The Clock Gallery of the Jerusalem Museum of Art showcases over 200 rare timepieces from the 18th and 19th centuries, including pocket watches, table clocks, and novelty clocks, highlighting the fusion of precision engineering and fine craftsmanship. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

A man visits the Clock Gallery of the Jerusalem Museum of Art in Jerusalem, Aug. 26, 2026. The Clock Gallery of the Jerusalem Museum of Art showcases over 200 rare timepieces from the 18th and 19th centuries, including pocket watches, table clocks, and novelty clocks, highlighting the fusion of precision engineering and fine craftsmanship. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 26, 2026 shows a vase-shaped clock displayed at the Clock Gallery of the Jerusalem Museum of Art in Jerusalem. The Clock Gallery of the Jerusalem Museum of Art showcases over 200 rare timepieces from the 18th and 19th centuries, including pocket watches, table clocks, and novelty clocks, highlighting the fusion of precision engineering and fine craftsmanship. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)