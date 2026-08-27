Gamescom 2026 kicks off in Cologne, Germany

People play games at the booth of Nintendo at Gamescom 2026 in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 26, 2026. The world's largest trade fair for computer and video games Gamescom kicked off here on Wednesday. The five-day event is attended by more than 1,600 exhibitors from 67 countries and regions, over 70 percent of whom are international companies. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

A visitor (R) poses for photos at the booth of HoYoverse at Gamescom 2026 in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 26, 2026. The world's largest trade fair for computer and video games Gamescom kicked off here on Wednesday. The five-day event is attended by more than 1,600 exhibitors from 67 countries and regions, over 70 percent of whom are international companies. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

Visitors play the game Fortnite at Gamescom 2026 in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 26, 2026. The world's largest trade fair for computer and video games Gamescom kicked off here on Wednesday. The five-day event is attended by more than 1,600 exhibitors from 67 countries and regions, over 70 percent of whom are international companies. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

People visit the booth of HoYoverse at Gamescom 2026 in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 26, 2026. The world's largest trade fair for computer and video games Gamescom kicked off here on Wednesday. The five-day event is attended by more than 1,600 exhibitors from 67 countries and regions, over 70 percent of whom are international companies. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)