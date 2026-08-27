China's Qingdao launches new sea sightseeing routes to boost tourism

Tourists board a boat at the Qingdao Olympic Sailing and Marine Culture Tourism Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 26, 2026. The Qingdao Olympic Sailing and Marine Culture Tourism Area has been promoting sea sightseeing by launching a number of sightseeing routes linking destinations from Jiaozhou Bay to Zhaitang Island, helping boost local tourism. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Tourists check the information about sightseeing boats in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 26, 2026. The Qingdao Olympic Sailing and Marine Culture Tourism Area has been promoting sea sightseeing by launching a number of sightseeing routes linking destinations from Jiaozhou Bay to Zhaitang Island, helping boost local tourism. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Tourists enjoy the views by boat along the coastline in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 26, 2026. The Qingdao Olympic Sailing and Marine Culture Tourism Area has been promoting sea sightseeing by launching a number of sightseeing routes linking destinations from Jiaozhou Bay to Zhaitang Island, helping boost local tourism. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Tourists enjoy their leisure time by boat in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 26, 2026. The Qingdao Olympic Sailing and Marine Culture Tourism Area has been promoting sea sightseeing by launching a number of sightseeing routes linking destinations from Jiaozhou Bay to Zhaitang Island, helping boost local tourism. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)