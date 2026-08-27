Hongze Lake Wetland in E China's Jiangsu sees surge in bird species thanks to environmental protection

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 26, 2026 shows the sunrise scenery at the Hongze Lake Wetland in Sihong County, east China's Jiangsu Province. Hongze Lake Wetland National Nature Reserve, with an area of 750,000 Mu (50,000 hectares), provides vital habitats for birds migrating along the East Asian-Australasian Flyway. In recent years, the nature reserve has seen its number of bird species increase from 147 in 2013 to 240 nowadays, thanks to various environmental protection measures. The total number of birds in the nature reserve has increased to over 800,000. (Photo by Xu Changliang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 8, 2026 shows egrets resting and searching for food at the Hongze Lake Wetland in Sihong County, east China's Jiangsu Province. Hongze Lake Wetland National Nature Reserve, with an area of 750,000 Mu (50,000 hectares), provides vital habitats for birds migrating along the East Asian-Australasian Flyway. In recent years, the nature reserve has seen its number of bird species increase from 147 in 2013 to 240 nowadays, thanks to various environmental protection measures. The total number of birds in the nature reserve has increased to over 800,000. (Photo by Xu Changliang/Xinhua)

Tourists prepare to take a sightseeing boat at the Hongze Lake Wetland in Sihong County, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 26, 2026. Hongze Lake Wetland National Nature Reserve, with an area of 750,000 Mu (50,000 hectares), provides vital habitats for birds migrating along the East Asian-Australasian Flyway. In recent years, the nature reserve has seen its number of bird species increase from 147 in 2013 to 240 nowadays, thanks to various environmental protection measures. The total number of birds in the nature reserve has increased to over 800,000. (Photo by Xu Changliang/Xinhua)

Tourists prepare to take a sightseeing boat at the Hongze Lake Wetland in Sihong County, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 26, 2026. Hongze Lake Wetland National Nature Reserve, with an area of 750,000 Mu (50,000 hectares), provides vital habitats for birds migrating along the East Asian-Australasian Flyway. In recent years, the nature reserve has seen its number of bird species increase from 147 in 2013 to 240 nowadays, thanks to various environmental protection measures. The total number of birds in the nature reserve has increased to over 800,000. (Photo by Xu Changliang/Xinhua)