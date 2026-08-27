Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama dies at 97

Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama has passed away at a hospital in Tokyo at the age of 97, local media reported Thursday.



Kusama, known worldwide for her repetitive imagery of polka dots, pumpkin sculptures and mirror-based installations, died of multiple organ failure on Aug. 14, Kyodo News reported, citing the Yayoi Kusama Museum.



With a career that spanned more than 60 years, the Japanese avant-garde artist became one of the country's signature cultural exports.



Kusama was born in 1929 in Matsumoto City, Nagano Prefecture.

