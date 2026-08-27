Beijing ports see 15 million entry-exit trips, 20 days earlier than 2025

Inbound passengers queue up for entry formalities at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 26, 2026. The total number of entry-exit trips at Beijing ports has surpassed 15 million as of Tuesday, up 9 percent year on year and reaching the milestone 20 days earlier than in 2025, according to the Beijing General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection. Foreign arrivals at Beijing ports reached 4.88 million during the period, an increase of 31.6 percent compared with the same period last year, accounting for 32.5 percent of the total entry-exit trips. Among them, 1.86 million foreign nationals entered under visa-free or temporary entry permits, representing 74.5 percent of all inbound foreign arrivals. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

The total number of entry-exit trips at Beijing ports has surpassed 15 million as of Tuesday, up 9 percent year on year and reaching the milestone 20 days earlier than in 2025, according to the Beijing General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection.Foreign arrivals at Beijing ports reached 4.88 million during the period, an increase of 31.6 percent compared with the same period last year, accounting for 32.5 percent of the total entry-exit trips. Among them, 1.86 million foreign nationals entered under visa-free or temporary entry permits, representing 74.5 percent of all inbound foreign arrivals.Liu Yan, deputy head of the border inspection division at the station, said that facilitated by entry facilitation policies, a large number of foreign travelers are choosing to transit through Beijing ports for tourism and business exchanges. Starting Aug. 20, citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam became eligible for the 240-hour visa-free transit policy, bringing the total number of countries covered by the policy to 57.Driven by surging summer travel demand, daily passenger traffic at Beijing ports has repeatedly hit new highs since August, consistently exceeding 70,000 trips per day. On Aug. 9, the daily number of entry-exit trips surpassed 82,000, setting a new single-day record for Beijing ports in nearly six years.

A police officer helps tourists at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 26, 2026. The total number of entry-exit trips at Beijing ports has surpassed 15 million as of Tuesday, up 9 percent year on year and reaching the milestone 20 days earlier than in 2025, according to the Beijing General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection. Foreign arrivals at Beijing ports reached 4.88 million during the period, an increase of 31.6 percent compared with the same period last year, accounting for 32.5 percent of the total entry-exit trips. Among them, 1.86 million foreign nationals entered under visa-free or temporary entry permits, representing 74.5 percent of all inbound foreign arrivals. (Photo by Zu Guobao/Xinhua)

A police officer helps a tourist at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 26, 2026. The total number of entry-exit trips at Beijing ports has surpassed 15 million as of Tuesday, up 9 percent year on year and reaching the milestone 20 days earlier than in 2025, according to the Beijing General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection. Foreign arrivals at Beijing ports reached 4.88 million during the period, an increase of 31.6 percent compared with the same period last year, accounting for 32.5 percent of the total entry-exit trips. Among them, 1.86 million foreign nationals entered under visa-free or temporary entry permits, representing 74.5 percent of all inbound foreign arrivals. (Photo by Zu Guobao/Xinhua)