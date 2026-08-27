Profits of China's major industrial firms up 17.6 pct in first seven months
By Xinhua Published: Aug 27, 2026 11:24 AM
Profits of China's industrial firms above designated size increased 17.6 percent year on year during the first seven months of 2026, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.
These industrial firms with an annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.95 million U.S. dollars) saw their combined profits reach 4.58 trillion yuan in the January-July period, according to the data.