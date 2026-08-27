95 killed, 484 missing in north Nepal's floods: PM's Office

A person injured in a massive flash flood in north Nepal is taken to a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Aug. 26, 2026. At least 95 people were killed and 484 others remain missing in a massive flash flood in north Nepal on Wednesday, the Office of the Prime Minister said. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

At least 95 people were killed and 484 others remain missing in a massive flash flood in north Nepal on Wednesday, the Office of the Prime Minister said.Among the missing are 391 foreign tourists and 93 Nepali nationals, the office said in a statement. As per the Nepal Tourism Board record, the missing foreign nationals include 134 Indians, 47 Americans, 33 British and 34 Australians.Earlier, Rajendra Prasad Dhamala, spokesperson for the Bagmati Province Police, said that security forces have rescued 88 people from the affected areas.Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah has called an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss rescue and relief measures.The Nepali Army, backed by other security forces, has intensified search and rescue operations in the affected districts.The worst damage has been reported in Rasuwa, where the flood swept away several houses, damaging markets, hydropower projects, roads and other infrastructure."Several people are reported missing. Rescue efforts are underway," Druba Prasad Adhikari, deputy chief district officer of Rasuwa, told Xinhua earlier.Meanwhile, authorities in the eastern Indian state of Bihar on Wednesday stepped up preparedness after the flash flood wreaked havoc in Nepal, officials said.The move was undertaken in view of the possibility of a sudden rise in the water level of the Gandak river.An alert has been sounded in the state's six districts -- West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur and Vaishali -- and low-lying areas have been placed under heightened vigilance along the Gandak river system.