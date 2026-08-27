165 killed, 823 missing in Nepal's floods: gov't agency
By Xinhua Published: Aug 27, 2026 01:29 PM
The death toll from northern Nepal's flash floods has reached 165, with 823 others still missing, a Nepalese government agency said on Thursday.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said in a report that the figure includes security personnel, locals, and foreign and domestic tourists. The authority said 73 people have been injured so far and are receiving treatment in hospital.