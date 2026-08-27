More than 40 Chinese airports brace for Typhoon Saudel through August 31

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Global Times



As many as 43 airports across China are expected to be affected by Typhoon Saudel from August 27 to 31, according to aviation information platform VariFlight on Thursday.Major airports likely to be disrupted include Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport, Ningbo Lishe International Airport, Zhoushan Putuoshan International Airport, Wenzhou Longwan International Airport, Taizhou Luqiao Airport, Lishui Airport, Fuzhou Changle International Airport, Nanchang Changbei International Airport and Changsha Huanghua International Airport, VariFlight data showed.Typhoon Saudel, this year's 18th typhoon, could hit the China’s east coast between late Thursday night and Friday morning, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC). In response to possible rainstorms brought by Typhoon Saudel, the coastal areas of East China’s Zhejiang Province have taken corresponding measures to cope with the typhoon in accordance with the prevention plan.