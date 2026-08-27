Passenger and freight ferry services across Qiongzhou Strait resume orderly

A passenger and freight ferry is pictured at Xiuying Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 26, 2026. The passenger and freight ferry services across the Qiongzhou Strait have resumed in an orderly manner on Wednesday afternoon as the impact of Typhoon Narra gradually weakened. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Vehicles board a passenger and freight ferry at Xiuying Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 26, 2026. The passenger and freight ferry services across the Qiongzhou Strait have resumed in an orderly manner on Wednesday afternoon as the impact of Typhoon Narra gradually weakened. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Vehicles line up to board a passenger and freight ferry at Xiuying Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 26, 2026. The passenger and freight ferry services across the Qiongzhou Strait have resumed in an orderly manner on Wednesday afternoon as the impact of Typhoon Narra gradually weakened. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Passenger and freight ferries are pictured at Xiuying Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 26, 2026. The passenger and freight ferry services across the Qiongzhou Strait have resumed in an orderly manner on Wednesday afternoon as the impact of Typhoon Narra gradually weakened. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)