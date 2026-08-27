Sinkhole-turned library offers distinctive reading experience to visitors in China's Jiangxi

A child reads a book at a sinkhole-turned library in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province on Aug. 26, 2026. A special sinkhole-turned library opened to the public recently in Wuyuan County of east China's Jiangxi Province. It incorporates a natural sinkhole and surrounding rock walls into its architecture. The library features a carved spiral staircase and warm lighting, offering visitors a distinctive reading experience. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

People visit a sinkhole-turned library in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province on Aug. 26, 2026. A special sinkhole-turned library opened to the public recently in Wuyuan County of east China's Jiangxi Province. It incorporates a natural sinkhole and surrounding rock walls into its architecture. The library features a carved spiral staircase and warm lighting, offering visitors a distinctive reading experience. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

A woman visits a sinkhole-turned library in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province on Aug. 26, 2026. A special sinkhole-turned library opened to the public recently in Wuyuan County of east China's Jiangxi Province. It incorporates a natural sinkhole and surrounding rock walls into its architecture. The library features a carved spiral staircase and warm lighting, offering visitors a distinctive reading experience. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

A girl reads a book at a sinkhole-turned library in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province on Aug. 26, 2026. A special sinkhole-turned library opened to the public recently in Wuyuan County of east China's Jiangxi Province. It incorporates a natural sinkhole and surrounding rock walls into its architecture. The library features a carved spiral staircase and warm lighting, offering visitors a distinctive reading experience. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)