Wuxi Symphony Orchestra shares Chinese cultural charm with Italian audiences through music

The Wuxi Symphony Orchestra of China performs during the Tuscania Summer Festival 2026 in Tuscania, Italy, on Aug. 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Diao Ze)

Under the stars on Tuesday night, the powerful and expressive sound of suona soloist Zhang Qianyuan filled an open-air amphitheater in the Italian town of Tuscania. The vibrant notes of the traditional Chinese wind instrument evoked the ancient Silk Road heritage of Dunhuang, in northwest China's Gansu Province, while the violin, cello, trumpet and harp added layers of Western orchestral colors.The scene came from the second movement of Flying Apsaras, an original symphonic suite by the Wuxi Symphony Orchestra. As part of the Tuscania Summer Festival 2026, around 70 musicians from the orchestra performed for more than 200 Italian audience members under the stars, presenting a concert that blended Chinese musical elements with Western symphonic traditions.In addition to Flying Apsaras, the orchestra performed renowned Western works, including Giuseppe Verdi's "The Sicilian Vespers" and Johannes Brahms' "Symphony No. 1." The event was organized by the non-profit social promotion association The Arts Crossroad."Flying Apsaras was composed by our orchestra's music director Li Shaosheng. It tells the story of humanity's journey from curiosity about the unknown universe to space exploration, as well as China's rapid development in aerospace technology. It celebrates the Chinese spirit of space exploration," said Wu Ximing, chairman of Wuxi Symphony Orchestra Co., Ltd.Wu explained that the inclusion of traditional Chinese elements was intended to help international audiences better understand the cultural message behind the work. The suona part in the second movement and the vocal performance by Chinese tenor Xue Haoyin in the fifth movement were both designed to highlight the Chinese identity of the composition.

A girl plays with bubbles on a square along the Tiber River in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

By combining traditional Chinese sounds with Western orchestral expression, Flying Apsaras offered Italian audiences a different perspective on contemporary Chinese music.For Chieko Hata, president of The Arts Crossroad Association, the young age and dedication of the Wuxi Symphony Orchestra's musicians were among the main reasons why the orchestra was invited."One of the most attractive things about this orchestra is that the average age of its members is only 28," Hata said. "I really think that Chinese musicians have a very strong work ethic. They practice hard and always want to become better."She added that the orchestra's spirit matched the mission of the festival, which focuses on supporting young musicians."We thought this orchestra could also inspire Italian and European young people, showing them that music belongs to everyone and that young musicians can perform at an exceptionally high level while still enjoying what they do," Hata said.The concert received an enthusiastic response from local audiences. The amphitheater's original stone seating was soon filled, forcing organizers to add temporary chairs. Even then, some spectators stood outside the railings to watch the performance. One mother even brought her baby daughter to experience her very first concert."I saw the orchestra perform here yesterday for the first time, and it gave me a feeling of peace and tranquility," said local audience member Marta Scriboni. "After last night's concert, I immediately bought a ticket for tonight, and I came back again with great enthusiasm."Tuscania Mayor Fabio Bartolacci said the concert represented more than just a musical event."This event has an important impact from cultural, tourism, and, of course, economic perspectives," Bartolacci said. "As a very welcoming town, we hope this marks the beginning of a long-term cultural journey and a lasting relationship between the music coming from China and the artistic heritage represented by our town."The Wuxi Symphony Orchestra's European tour included five performances in Slovenia, Austria and Italy. The Tuscania concert marked the final stop of the tour.