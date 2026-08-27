HICOOL 2026 Global Entrepreneur Summit opens in Beijing

This photo taken on Aug. 26, 2026 shows a scene of the opening ceremony of the HICOOL 2026 Global Entrepreneur Summit in Beijing, capital of China. Themed "From Innovation Breakthroughs to Industry Benchmarks," the HICOOL 2026 Global Entrepreneur Summit kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li He)

Dancers perform with a humanoid robot during the HICOOL 2026 Global Entrepreneur Summit in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 26, 2026. Themed "From Innovation Breakthroughs to Industry Benchmarks," the HICOOL 2026 Global Entrepreneur Summit kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li He)

Robotic hands are displayed at an exhibition area of the HICOOL 2026 Global Entrepreneur Summit in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 26, 2026. Themed "From Innovation Breakthroughs to Industry Benchmarks," the HICOOL 2026 Global Entrepreneur Summit kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li He)