Rescuers conduct drone surveys of disaster site after mudslide cut off road access near Gyirong Port

By: Global Times | Published: Aug 27, 2026 05:36 PM

A #mudslide struck near the #Gyirong Port in Gyirong County, Southwest China's #XizangAutonomousRegion, on Wednesday morning, severing the main access road to the disaster site. Blocked from ground access, the Lhasa Mobile Fire and Rescue Detachment conducted drone surveys from a nearby location on Thursday. Surveys confirmed the landslide area remains ...