China, Poland seek to deepen trade, investment cooperation: MOFCOM

The 20th meeting of the China-Poland Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation is held in Beijing on August 27, 2026. Photo: The Ministry of Commerce's website

China and Poland are seeking to further deepen bilateral trade and investment cooperation, according to China's the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on Thursday, after the 20th meeting of the China-Poland Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation was held in Beijing.China's Vice Minister of Commerce and Deputy China International Trade Representative Ling Ji and Poland's Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Economic Development and Technology Michal Baranowski co-chaired the meeting, the MOFCOM said in a statement.Ling said this year marks the 10th anniversary of the China-Poland comprehensive strategic partnership. In recent years, bilateral trade has continued to expand, two-way investment has advanced steadily, and the potential for greater connectivity has been further unleashed.China is willing to increase imports from Poland and promote more balanced growth in bilateral trade, while strengthening supply- and industrial-chain cooperation in areas including new energy, intelligent manufacturing, logistics and warehousing, Ling said. He expressed hope that Poland would provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies operating in the country.China is also willing to work with the EU to properly address differences through dialogue and consultation and promote the sound and stable development of China-EU economic and trade relations, Ling said.Baranowski said Poland attaches great importance to developing economic and trade ties with China and hopes to promote more balanced bilateral trade, according to the MOFCOM's statement.Poland is willing to deepen trade and investment cooperation with China in areas including agricultural processing, power batteries and offshore wind, while strengthening cooperation on China-Europe freight trains and maritime transport to further raise the level of bilateral economic and trade cooperation, Baranowski said, per the statement.Global Times