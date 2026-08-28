Relief supplies arrive in Gyirong Town of China's Xizang

People unload instant noodles from a vehicle in Gyirong Town of Gyirong County, Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 27, 2026. Six vehicles loaded with relief supplies, including instant noodles, rice, flour, mineral water and other daily necessities, arrived in Gyirong Town on Thursday afternoon. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

People unload instant noodles from a vehicle in Gyirong Town of Gyirong County, Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 27, 2026. Six vehicles loaded with relief supplies, including instant noodles, rice, flour, mineral water and other daily necessities, arrived in Gyirong Town on Thursday afternoon. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

People unload instant noodles from a vehicle in Gyirong Town of Gyirong County, Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 27, 2026. Six vehicles loaded with relief supplies, including instant noodles, rice, flour, mineral water and other daily necessities, arrived in Gyirong Town on Thursday afternoon. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)