Rural tourism thrives in Wuyuan County, E China

A drone photo taken on Aug. 26, 2026 shows a view of a homestay in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province. Wuyuan County is known for its picturesque countryside and well-preserved traditional villages. With two national 5A-rated tourist attractions and 12 national 4A-rated attractions, the county has been promoting rural tourism and creating more employment opportunities for local residents through tourism-related employment and entrepreneurship. Today, Wuyuan is home to more than 1,300 rural homestays, while the tourism industry directly supports more than 80,000 jobs. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Tourists enjoy tea at a homestay in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, on Aug. 26, 2026. Wuyuan County is known for its picturesque countryside and well-preserved traditional villages. With two national 5A-rated tourist attractions and 12 national 4A-rated attractions, the county has been promoting rural tourism and creating more employment opportunities for local residents through tourism-related employment and entrepreneurship. Today, Wuyuan is home to more than 1,300 rural homestays, while the tourism industry directly supports more than 80,000 jobs. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

This photo taken on Aug. 26, 2026 shows a view inside a homestay in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province. Wuyuan County is known for its picturesque countryside and well-preserved traditional villages. With two national 5A-rated tourist attractions and 12 national 4A-rated attractions, the county has been promoting rural tourism and creating more employment opportunities for local residents through tourism-related employment and entrepreneurship. Today, Wuyuan is home to more than 1,300 rural homestays, while the tourism industry directly supports more than 80,000 jobs. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

A tourist enjoys his leisure time at a homestay in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, on Aug. 26, 2026. Wuyuan County is known for its picturesque countryside and well-preserved traditional villages. With two national 5A-rated tourist attractions and 12 national 4A-rated attractions, the county has been promoting rural tourism and creating more employment opportunities for local residents through tourism-related employment and entrepreneurship. Today, Wuyuan is home to more than 1,300 rural homestays, while the tourism industry directly supports more than 80,000 jobs. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)