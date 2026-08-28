16th China Int'l Digital Publishing Expo held in China's Shandong

Visitors browse and select cultural and creative products during the 16th China International Digital Publishing Expo in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 27, 2026. The expo will run from Aug. 27 to 29 in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province. First held in 2005, the expo is a major platform aimed at promoting the development of the digital publishing industry. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Visitors interact with a digital screen during the 16th China International Digital Publishing Expo in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 27, 2026. The expo will run from Aug. 27 to 29 in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province. First held in 2005, the expo is a major platform aimed at promoting the development of the digital publishing industry. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

A robot interacts with a visitor during the 16th China International Digital Publishing Expo in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 27, 2026. The expo will run from Aug. 27 to 29 in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province. First held in 2005, the expo is a major platform aimed at promoting the development of the digital publishing industry. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Visitors experience VR equipment during the 16th China International Digital Publishing Expo in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 27, 2026. The expo will run from Aug. 27 to 29 in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province. First held in 2005, the expo is a major platform aimed at promoting the development of the digital publishing industry. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)