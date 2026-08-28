Frustration, anger fuel boycott of US goods across Canada

A container ship is seen docked at the port in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 25, 2026. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

After more than 18 months of trade threats and grueling negotiations ended in a deadlock, negative public sentiment in Canada toward the United States has surged, fueling a nationwide "buy local, avoid U.S." consumer movement.A survey released Tuesday by the Angus Reid Institute highlights the prevailing negative sentiments among Canadians. When asked to describe their feelings about the ongoing Canada-U.S. trade dispute in their own words, one-in-five respondents expressed frustration or anger, followed by 12 percent who cited anxiety, fear and uncertainty, and 7 percent who reported feeling disappointment.The rising discontent among Canadians over U.S. tariffs has increasingly translated into shopping habits that shun American products in favor of local alternatives.Retail tracking data from NielsenIQ found that during the initial round of bilateral trade friction in early 2025, sales of U.S. food products in Canada fell nearly 7 percent, while sales of American alcohol plummeted by two-thirds after provincial liquor boards removed them from shelves.According to data from the Angus Reid Institute, Canadians have begun scaling back purchases of U.S. goods. Roughly 40 percent of grocery shoppers and 39 percent of alcohol buyers now check product origins, with a majority opting to put American items back on the shelf.The survey shows that more than half of Canadians are unwilling to buy U.S.-made vehicles, while 60 percent avoid American alcohol, and over 70 percent would keep U.S. eggs and dairy products out of their carts.Major Canadian retailers have moved swiftly to align with public sentiment.

A customer shops for painting supplies at a hardware store in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 25, 2026. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Loblaw, Canada's largest grocery chain, has reportedly reintroduced the "T" symbol on shelf labels to signal price increases caused by U.S. tariffs, while using maple leaf icons to promote domestic goods."Customers have told us they want to support Canadian farmers, producers, entrepreneurs, and businesses. We want to make doing that easier," said Youmna Rab, the retail communications manager at Loblaw, in a statement.Supporting Canadian suppliers can further strengthen domestic supply chains and reduce exposure to international disruptions, she added.Sobeys, Canada's second-largest grocery chain, also affirmed that it would continue to spotlight domestic items on shelves.Jasmin Guenette, vice-president of national affairs at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, told local media that businesses should take advantage of the current sentiment to advertise the kind of "Made in Canada" products.He said that despite the uncertainty tariffs impose on businesses, there is strong consumer solidarity for local brands.A craft brewery owner in Winnipeg said that before the tariff dispute, the distillery was limited to stocking just two or three bottled products on store shelves. The removal of American liquor cleared valuable shelf space, allowing the business to list five to six products, boosting sales by 15 to 20 percent.The government of Saskatchewan announced Wednesday that it would impose a 50-percent tariff on U.S. alcohol starting Sept. 8.While Saskatchewan chose not to mandate a blanket ban or removal of American alcohol like several other provinces, sales of U.S. liquor there have already fallen by about 40 percent, highlighting the impact of voluntary consumer boycotts.