Traffic police deployed to ensure smooth rescue operations in China's Xizang

Police officers work on a highway leading to the Gyirong Port in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Aug. 27, 2026. A total of 164 traffic police officers have been deployed to the mudslide-stricken areas in Gyirong to ensure the orderly movement of emergency response and supply vehicles. (Xinhua)

Police officers work on a highway leading to the Gyirong Port in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Aug. 27, 2026. A total of 164 traffic police officers have been deployed to the mudslide-stricken areas in Gyirong to ensure the orderly movement of emergency response and supply vehicles. (Xinhua)

Police officers work on a highway leading to the Gyirong Port in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Aug. 27, 2026. A total of 164 traffic police officers have been deployed to the mudslide-stricken areas in Gyirong to ensure the orderly movement of emergency response and supply vehicles. (Xinhua)