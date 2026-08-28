Emergency rescue, road clearance underway after mudslide in China's Xizang

A rescue vehicle clears a road leading to Gyirong Port in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 27, 2026. After a mudslide struck Gyirong Port in Gyirong County on Wednesday morning, local traffic authorities swiftly carried out emergency rescue and road clearance operations on the affected section of national highway G216 leading to the Gyirong Port. As of 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, approximately 800 meters of the affected section had been cleared and reopened. (Xinhua)

Rescue vehicles clear a road leading to Gyirong Port in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 27, 2026. After a mudslide struck Gyirong Port in Gyirong County on Wednesday morning, local traffic authorities swiftly carried out emergency rescue and road clearance operations on the affected section of national highway G216 leading to the Gyirong Port. As of 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, approximately 800 meters of the affected section had been cleared and reopened. (Xinhua)

Rescue vehicles clear a road leading to mudslide-hit areas in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 27, 2026. After a mudslide struck Gyirong Port in Gyirong County on Wednesday morning, local traffic authorities swiftly carried out emergency rescue and road clearance operations on the affected section of national highway G216 leading to the Gyirong Port. As of 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, approximately 800 meters of the affected section had been cleared and reopened. (Xinhua)