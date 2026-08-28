China's Fujian raises emergency response to Level II as Typhoon Saudel approaches

Staff members patrol at Yaojiayu Pier in Kewan Village of Qianqi Town in Fuding City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 27, 2026. Fujian raised its emergency response for typhoon damage prevention to Level II on Thursday afternoon, while keeping a Level IV flood-control emergency response. The local flood control authority has urged all localities and relevant departments to closely track Typhoon Saudel, the 18th typhoon of 2026, and the evolving rainfall. It called for thorough inspections in vulnerable areas and prompt evacuation of residents from high-risk zones to ensure public safety and protect property. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Farmers harvest kiwis in Qianqi Town of Fuding City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 27, 2026. Fujian raised its emergency response for typhoon damage prevention to Level II on Thursday afternoon, while keeping a Level IV flood-control emergency response. The local flood control authority has urged all localities and relevant departments to closely track Typhoon Saudel, the 18th typhoon of 2026, and the evolving rainfall. It called for thorough inspections in vulnerable areas and prompt evacuation of residents from high-risk zones to ensure public safety and protect property. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A staff member checks life jackets in Qianqi Town of Fuding City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 27, 2026. Fujian raised its emergency response for typhoon damage prevention to Level II on Thursday afternoon, while keeping a Level IV flood-control emergency response. The local flood control authority has urged all localities and relevant departments to closely track Typhoon Saudel, the 18th typhoon of 2026, and the evolving rainfall. It called for thorough inspections in vulnerable areas and prompt evacuation of residents from high-risk zones to ensure public safety and protect property. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)