359 dead, 910 missing in Nepal's floods

People await news of their missing family members after a massive flash flood in Nuwakot, Nepal, on Aug. 27, 2026. Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Authority said that as many as 359 bodies had been recovered from flood-hit areas by Thursday evening, with 910 people still missing. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Authority said that as many as 359 bodies had been recovered from flood-hit areas by Thursday evening, with 910 people still missing.Rescue and search operations are continuing in the affected areas, with authorities working to locate missing people and recover more bodies.Nepal Tourism Board said that 31 foreign nationals were rescued from the affected areas.The Nepal Police called on all families affected by the disaster to go to the nearest police station and submit the relevant information and materials of the missing persons.

This photo taken on Aug. 27, 2026 shows a view of a massive flash flood-hit Nuwakot, Nepal. Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Authority said that as many as 359 bodies had been recovered from flood-hit areas by Thursday evening, with 910 people still missing. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

People gather as rescue and search operations are underway after a massive flash flood in Nuwakot, Nepal, on Aug. 27, 2026. Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Authority said that as many as 359 bodies had been recovered from flood-hit areas by Thursday evening, with 910 people still missing. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

People conduct rescue work after a massive flash flood in Nuwakot, Nepal, on Aug. 27, 2026. Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Authority said that as many as 359 bodies had been recovered from flood-hit areas by Thursday evening, with 910 people still missing. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)