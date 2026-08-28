359 dead, 910 missing in Nepal's floods

People await news of their missing family members after a massive flash flood in Nuwakot, Nepal, on Aug. 27, 2026. Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Authority said that as many as 359 bodies had been recovered from flood-hit areas by Thursday evening, with 910 people still missing. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Authority said that as many as 359 bodies had been recovered from flood-hit areas by Thursday evening, with 910 people still missing.
This photo taken on Aug. 27, 2026 shows a view of a massive flash flood-hit Nuwakot, Nepal. Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Authority said that as many as 359 bodies had been recovered from flood-hit areas by Thursday evening, with 910 people still missing. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
People gather as rescue and search operations are underway after a massive flash flood in Nuwakot, Nepal, on Aug. 27, 2026. Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Authority said that as many as 359 bodies had been recovered from flood-hit areas by Thursday evening, with 910 people still missing. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
People conduct rescue work after a massive flash flood in Nuwakot, Nepal, on Aug. 27, 2026. Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Authority said that as many as 359 bodies had been recovered from flood-hit areas by Thursday evening, with 910 people still missing. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)