Shanghai Literature Museum showcases the city's literary evolution, achievements

People visit the Shanghai Literature Museum in Hongkou District, east China's Shanghai, Aug. 27, 2026. After years of preparation, the Shanghai Literature Museum, a comprehensive literary institution, officially opened to the public on Thursday, offering a concentrated showcase of the evolution and remarkable achievements of Shanghai literature. The museum consists of a main building and three historic buildings, featuring five permanent exhibition zones that reveal the history and character of Shanghai literature from different perspectives. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

People read at the Shanghai Literature Museum in Hongkou District, east China's Shanghai, Aug. 27, 2026. After years of preparation, the Shanghai Literature Museum, a comprehensive literary institution, officially opened to the public on Thursday, offering a concentrated showcase of the evolution and remarkable achievements of Shanghai literature. The museum consists of a main building and three historic buildings, featuring five permanent exhibition zones that reveal the history and character of Shanghai literature from different perspectives. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

People visit the Shanghai Literature Museum in Hongkou District, east China's Shanghai, Aug. 27, 2026. After years of preparation, the Shanghai Literature Museum, a comprehensive literary institution, officially opened to the public on Thursday, offering a concentrated showcase of the evolution and remarkable achievements of Shanghai literature. The museum consists of a main building and three historic buildings, featuring five permanent exhibition zones that reveal the history and character of Shanghai literature from different perspectives. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A woman visits Shanghai Literature Museum in Hongkou District, east China's Shanghai, Aug. 27, 2026. After years of preparation, the Shanghai Literature Museum, a comprehensive literary institution, officially opened to the public on Thursday, offering a concentrated showcase of the evolution and remarkable achievements of Shanghai literature. The museum consists of a main building and three historic buildings, featuring five permanent exhibition zones that reveal the history and character of Shanghai literature from different perspectives. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)