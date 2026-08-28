Animals seen in Kenya

An elephant is seen in the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Narok, Kenya, Aug. 13, 2026. Home to extensive savanna landscapes, abundant wildlife and spectacular natural scenery, Kenya ranks among Africa's major tourism destinations. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

A zebra is seen in the Lake Nakuru National Park in the Great Rift Valley, Nakuru County, Kenya, Aug. 26, 2026. Home to extensive savanna landscapes, abundant wildlife and spectacular natural scenery, Kenya ranks among Africa's major tourism destinations. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

A lion cub is pictured in the Lake Nakuru National Park in the Great Rift Valley, Nakuru County, Kenya, Aug. 26, 2026. Home to extensive savanna landscapes, abundant wildlife and spectacular natural scenery, Kenya ranks among Africa's major tourism destinations. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

Buffalos are seen in the Lake Nakuru National Park in the Great Rift Valley, Nakuru County, Kenya, Aug. 26, 2026. Home to extensive savanna landscapes, abundant wildlife and spectacular natural scenery, Kenya ranks among Africa's major tourism destinations. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

An eagle is seen in the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Narok, Kenya, Aug. 14, 2026. Home to extensive savanna landscapes, abundant wildlife and spectacular natural scenery, Kenya ranks among Africa's major tourism destinations. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)