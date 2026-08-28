Death toll from Nepal's flood rises to 469 -- police

Search and rescue teams in Nepal have recovered 469 dead bodies as of Friday morning following Wednesday's flash flood, the Nepal Police said in a statement.



As many as 1,545 people have been rescued so far as search and relief operations continue across the affected regions, the statement added.



According to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, as of 10 p.m. local time on Thursday, the total number of people out of contact stood at 977.

